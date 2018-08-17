Aug 15 function leaves only cricket ground in bad shape

Syed RukayaSrinagar:
Day after August 15 function was celebrated at Cricket Stadium Srinagar on Wednesday, the cricket ground is in a bad shape.
The stadium, which houses only turf in District Srinagar, has been dug at many places. It has also been turned into a dumping ground as heaps of plastic bottles, disposable glasses and other wastes are littered all over the stadium.
Talking to Rising Kashmir, ground curator of JKCA, Ishtiyaq Ahmad Khan said the ground is completely damaged and it will take almost two days to get the ground back in shape.
“The ground is in shambles and the grass is completely damaged due to the usage of lime which was prohibited and we had suggested them to use distemper. In the middle of the ground, they had set the stage near the pitch damaging the wicket,” he said.
He further said the function ultimately took heavy toll on the players, “as we had to stop our senior camp in the middle.”
“Before vacating the ground, the government forces also damaged three irrigation pipes passing through the ground spoiling the ground due to its leakage. It laid extra burden on Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA). We had to call plumbers for repairing it and they dug almost 15 feet pipe length to replace damaged pipes.”
An official from JKCA pleading anonymity said that they (forces) had also assured that they won’t ply any motor vehicle inside the ground “but when the function was over we saw vehicles loading material from the ground which was quite irresponsible of them that has further injured the ground.”
The official further said the dressing room of players was used as a makeshift kitchen by the organizers of the function resulting in its damage.
“The pathetic affair of government forces doesn’t end here as they caused severe damage to the property like lockers, cupboard etc,” the official said.
The official further said that from 11th August they were denied to enter into the ground.
“It’s quite unfortunate that everything was sealed besides the offices and dressing rooms of players were occupied and we were not allowed to enter into stadium,” an official said.
The official further said that they had provided them (government) option to hold this event on alternative ground of JKCA but they denied.
“The whole stadium is messed up and vandalised and our own groundsmen are now cleaning and maintaining it.”
However, the official said that it was the responsibility of Srinagar Municipal Committee but they didn’t pay heed to clean the ground.
Executive committee member of JKCA, Shubham Lal Trakro told Rising Kashmir that CEO JKCA, Syed Ashiq Hussain Bukhari besides other officials tried hard to protect this ground from using it for I-Day function.
“We tried a lot to not to allow them for holding this function here but we couldn’t let it happen, we were helpless. Even CEO, Bukhari Sahib, was not willing for letting this stadium to be used as a venue for the function and he went pillar to post to use alternative venue,” he adds.
He further said that in 2015, when Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi held a rally in SKICS it damaged worth Rs 24 lakh infrastructure of the stadium.
“The ground was severely damaged during a rally by PM, Narendra Modi which costs almost Rs 24 lakh. The ground was properly assessed by the experts besides the engineering wing made an estimate of Rs 24 lakh for the damage of the ground. JKCA were supposed to receive those funds from government but till date not a single penny has been relieved by the government. It proved to be a lip service,” he said.
