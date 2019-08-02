Audit fraternity condoles demise of G M Bhat

Members of Audit Fraternity of Accountant General Srinagar put on record the deep and heartfelt condolence on the demise of Jenab Ghulam Mohammad Bhat (Ex-Section Officer) resident of Barbar Shah Srinagar who left for heavenly adobe on 30-07-2019. During his service career he rendered his services with enthusiasm and commitment. He was not only having love for his subordinates but also for humanity. He was really a noble soul. The fraternity prayed to Almighty Allah for “Rahmah Wa Magfirah” to the departed soul and grant forbearance to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with courage.
