Auctioning of Govt vehicles underway at State Motor Garages

June 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

State Motor Garages conducted auctioning of condemned Government vehicles from today to 15th June 2019.

As per the details 68 vehicles were auctioned on 12th June 2019 at SMG Bemina. Similarly, 194 vehicles would be auctioned at SHTO Bemina, 33 vehicles at boys hostel GMC Bemina on 13th and 14th June 2019. Thirty-five departmental vehicles and 1 chain block would be auctioned at the back side of B&J hospital Barzulla on 13th and 14th June 2019. Similarly, the department would also auction 26 vehicles at SKIMS Soura, 7 vehicles at JVC Medical College Bemina, 23 vehicles at MD mineral department at Wuyan Pampore on 15th of June 2019.