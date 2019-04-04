Attitude Matters

April 04, 2019 | Dr Asima Mushtaq

You can sell a product only when you are sure there are people who can and will buy the product. Without buyers, even the best products fail. No matter how good a product is, if it doesn’t find any buyers it will fall short. On the contrary, if, even a mediocre product sells well, it will be able to survive in the market. It implies that, though the specifications of the product are important, but more important is the predilection of the people, their preferences, what they are willing to buy and what not.

When political parties sell something (no matter how good or bad that thing is), they sell it because they know there are people who will find this object of theirs appealing and thus would be ready to buy; otherwise they won’t sell it. To understand it better, here is an elucidation. A particular political party in India is well-known for its hate politics. It sells hate because it is very well acquainted of the fact that there are customers out there to buy this intrigue of theirs. The party holds anti minority rallies, gives anti minority statements to please its vote bank.

Recently a minister in Pakistan was sacked for his comments against a minority community. His remarks were condemned by people from all sections and the decision of sacking him was applauded by all. The message that came from the people was of tolerance and respect for the minorities and denunciation of any form of bigotry and religious hatred.

Furthermore, the recent episode of Abhinandhan’s release explains it all. After the pilot’s capture, the social media was flooded with the ‘Release Abhinandhan’ hash tag. Even the people of Pakistan were batting for it strongly. That’s why it was so trouble-free for Imran Khan to take this bold step of releasing him the next day only.

There was no opposition from any side. PM Imran Khan’s announcement of the pilot’s release was greeted by thumping of desks by all the parliament members. Everyone from opposition parties from media to common people not just supported but appreciated this decision.

How Kashmiris were treated in India after the Pulwama attack clearly confirms what ideology is dominant there. Though many people came to their rescue as well, but the general mood of the people was aggressive. The antagonistic people may be lesser in number, but they are dominant, and dominance matters. Even the colleges and landlords succumbed to the pressure from the protesting people and were forced to ask Kashmiris to vacate.

The students later on recounted how they were astonished to see their friends and neighbors amongst the protesting people. Contrary to that, the Indian tourists in Kashmir found themselves safe and secure. Even after the air traffic suspension, the stranded tourists were provided free accommodation by many hotels. Kashmiris continued to shower their generosity on them, unconditionally. As it is said, “Do things for people not because of who they are or what they do in return, but because of who you are.”

