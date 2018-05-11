Attention SSB Aspirants

SRINAGAR:
The candidates appearing in the Objective Type Written Test for the posts of Assistant Storekeeper cum Clerk onMay 12, 2018 are intimated that the candidates taking up the exam in NIELIT Rangreth, Budgam (Centre Code 3310) has been shifted to Bright Horizon Higher Secondary School Humhama Budgam.
Likewise, the students taking up the exam in MTM B.Ed College, Tangmarg Baramulla (Centre Code 3209) will read it as MTM B.Ed College, Kwarhama Baramulla.
The time of the exam will be as 02:30 PM to 04:30 PM for the tests scheduled on May 12, 2018.
The students appearing in the Objective Type Written Test for district cadre Anantnag and Baramulla are intimated that Govt. Hr. Sec. School, Palhalan Baramulla (Centre Code 6214) has been shifted to Pioneer Institute of Learning, National Highway, Hanjiweera Pattan Baramulla,
The centres located in New Spring Buds, Budgam (Centre Code 6317 & 6330) have been shifted to Boys Polytechnic College, Gogjibagh Srinagar and the centre located in NIELIT, Rangreth Budgam (Centre Code 6310) has been shifted to Bright Horizon Higher Secondary School, Humhama Budgam.
The candidates taking up this exam at MTM B.Ed. college, Tangmarg Baramulla (Centre Code 6209) shall read it as MTM B.Ed College, Kwarhama, Baramulla. The candidates appearing at Khalisa High School, Baramulla (Centre Code 6212) shall read their centre as Guru Nanak Dev Model School, Baramulla.
The timing of the exam scheduled on May 13, 2018 has been fixed as 12:00 Noon to 02:00 PM.
The candidates are intimated to visit SSB website for checking the notification issued in this regard.