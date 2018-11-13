Attempts to divide communities disastrous: CPI(M)

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Nov 12:
CPI(M) has condemned the statements made by some speakers here in a seminar regarding Muslim colonies in the region. In a statement issued on Monday the spokesperson of the Jammu Regional Committee of the CPI (M) said that in the seminar hate speech given by some speakers is not only highly condemnable but also against the ethos of pluralism. The speakers allegedly said that the growth of Muslim colonies in and around Jammu is a concerted effort to change the demography of the region. The spokesperson said, “Unity in diversity is the strength of India and as well as Jammu and Kashmir. There are many languages, castes and ethnic groups and this is the specialty of the country and the state. Any attempts to divide people of Jammu and Kashmir on any name or at any level are against the interests of people of the state and the country.”
The spokesperson further said, “The state has off and on faced many difficult situations owing to terrorism sponsored from across the border, which has caused disturbance in the state. However, the people of the state have preserved its unity and its secular character despite the heterogeneous ethnic, linguistic and demographic character of the state.”
He said that different varieties of fundamentalism are complementing each other by creating division and hatred among people. “Jammu, is a pluralistic society and during difficult and odd times people of the region have maintained communal harmony and brotherhood. I am sure the people of Jammu, who have always rejected these fringe elements, who try to create wedge between the communities, will this time also make their efforts unsuccessful,” the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson said, “In the last turmoil in Kashmir, the patience shown by the people of Jammu, when lot of people from the Valley took shelter there, is worth praise. Even during turmoil in Punjab, lot of people took shelter in Jammu irrespective of faith. It is a contribution of people of Jammu to strengthen the ethos of pluralism.”
Calling the migration of Pandits as an unfortunate incident, the party spokesperson said, “The issue of rehabilitation of Pandits is purely a humanitarian issue and the same should be resolved through purposeful dialogue between different communities.”