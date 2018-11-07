Attempts of polarization will lead JK to catastrophe: Rana

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, NoV 06:
National Conference Provincial President, Devender Singh Rana, on Tuesday asked as attempts of polarization would only lead India and the state of Jammu and Kashmir to biggest catastrophe.
“We have to preserve the idea of India and Jammu and Kashmir which is embedded in harmony, inclusiveness, peace and tranquility,” Rana, as per a statement, said at Diwali Milan, hosted by a prominent citizen Dayal Singh at Agore in Mathwar block of Nagrota Assembly Constituency this evening.
Prominent citizens of nine Panchyat Halqas participated in the Diwali Milan function, which witnessed unique blend of religious togetherness, the statement read .
He said polarization has cost India hugely lately, “as some elements in the mistaken belief of gaining mileage from hate politics have vitiated the atmosphere that has generated mistrust and apprehensions in different segments of society”.
“Such a situation is needed to be contained by building trust between various communities. This can be the biggest resolution on the auspicious occasions like Diwali, which marks triumph of good over evil.”
“A country known for its pluralistic ethos cannot afford drift between people belonging to different faiths”, he said and made a fervent appeal to the people to isolate such forces in the larger national interest.
He referred to the presence of cross section of people in the Diwali Milan and said this is the spirit of Indian civilization that has grown and flourished the world over for its cultural richness and spiritual awakening.
He greeted the people on the auspicious occasion of Diwali and hoped that this festival will be harbinger of peace, amity and brotherhood.
“Let’s make a pledge on this occasion to work for further cementing the spirit of brotherhood by isolating polarizing agents,” Rana said.
Meanwhile, Rana welcomed the new entrants into the party fold and hoped that they will work for the betterment of the people and the state. “National Conference is the only party that can meet challenges posed to the State and steer it to unity and prosperity with equal opportunities of progress to all, irrespective of their religious and regional affiliations.”