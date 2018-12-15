Attempts being made to revive ‘Ikhwan’ culture in Chenab Valley: PDP

Syed Amjad ShahJammu, Dec 14:
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) MLC Firdous Tak on Friday accused a political party of allegedly indulging in the revival of ‘Ikhwan-ul-Muslmeen’ (Government sponsored gunmen) in Chenab Valley to vitiate peaceful atmosphere ahead of Assembly and Parliamentary polls.
“We know who had gone to Union Home Ministry in New Delhi and pledged before them about the revival of Ikhwan culture in Chenab Valley, Pir Panjal and Kashmir Valley,” said PDP MLC Firdous Tak in Jammu, while speaking before the media persons.
Tak was accompanied by the PDP District President Kishtwar Sheikh Nasir when rightwing people assembled outside and attempted to hackle him for “opposing bunkers in Kishtwar and speaking out some objectionable words” However, police escorted him safely inside the Press Club Jammu.
“We know about a leader of an organization (hinting at BJP) - whom I will not name – about his past, from where they have grown up as a political leader (hinting that they grew up as a leader from anti-militancy operation) in Kishtwar,” Tak said.
He praised former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti for stopping any such attempt to revive Ikhwan culture. “We know who had gone to Home Ministry to seek their permission that they have worked in anti-militancy operations how to end militancy in Chenab Valley, Pir Panjal and Kashmir militancy on the behest of Ikhwan,” he said.
“History is witness to the fake militancy which was created when militancy died down,” he said.
Firdous Tak said, “Chenab Valley has returned to peace after years of militancy. Again, attempts are being made to raise SOG and Bunkers which will create fear and alienation among the youth.”
Tak said that police on the behest of an investigation into the killing of Parihar brothers by the unidentified persons in Kishtwar has allegedly started harassing youth and bunkers are being established which would not be allowed.
“Around 150 people were rounded up for their questioning by the Kishtwar Police when National Investigation Agency joined in the investigation on the request of J&K Police to probe the sensational killing of two brothers,” said Tak.
Condemning the killing of Parihar brothers, Tak alleged that it seems that administration has allegedly misled the Governor Satya Paul Malik with the claim that killers have been identified.
“If the killers have been identified, why they are not being exposed or why they are being hidden by the administration or police? The atmosphere of terror has been created by the police in Kishtwar on the behest of the police investigation,” he alleged.
Citing an example, he said, this was not the first such mysterious killing in Kishtwar where security agencies have to declare Chenab Region as militancy free fifteen years back. At least ten people have been killed by such unidentified gunmen under suspicious circumstances. They first killed Satish Bandari, then Tanveer Ahmed Mir, Ghulam Nabi Lone, Ghulam Rasool Hajam, Jamil Kanth, Mohan Bandhari and others. However, none of the killers was identified or arrested.
Similarly, Parihar brother’s killing happened when there was zero percent militancy, except one surviving militant who is around 65-year-old now.
“Our concern is that on the name of investigation, one community is being targeted, cornered by the police and allegedly attempts are being made to revive the dead militancy in Chenab valley by adopting harsh steps by alienating the youth,” he claimed.
The construction of bunkers in Kishtwar town is also seen with suspicion by the people to create terror among the people of one community and it would lead to communal tension, he added, while opposing any attempt to revive Special Operation Group (SOG).
“If a youth is dragged in front of his parents and detained by the police, tell me what he would do. Every attempt is being made to alienate youth and PDP will not allow this to happen. We will oppose it,” he said.
He said that people of Chenab Valley are aware of the intention to hurt the communal peace in the region so that political purpose is served.
Recently, he claimed, youth were kept in the lock-up and later, all were set free without charges. Similarly, around 25 girls were detained and later released without any charge.
He said that earlier markets in Kishtwar would close at 9 PM daily and nowadays, shops close early in the evening due to fear among the people.