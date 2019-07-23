Attempts being made to create fissures among different communities: NC

July 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

National Conference on Monday said that deliberate attempts are being made to create fissures among different communities for vote bank politics in Chenab Valley.

“But the people of the area understand these machinations and will not allow them to succeed. Communal forces will meet their waterloo in Chenab valley,” party general secretary, Ali Mohammad Sagar, said while addressing a public gathering at Chatroo in Inderwal Assembly constituency.

As per a statement, Mohammad Sagar claimed that National Conference “has always believed in strengthening the secular ethos of the state and there are forces which are working overtime to destabilize the pluralistic equilibrium of the state and the party is ready to make any sacrifice whatsoever to ensure that the ethos of the state is not disturbed”.

“State is passing through a most difficult phase and time has come to isolate these divisive and reactionary elements who are against the unity and diversity of the state.”

Speaking on the occasion, Provincial President, Devender Singh Rana said that National Conference “is a force to reckon with, which is all set to give the state a strong and vibrant government on its own”.

“The first and foremost task would be to assuage the regional and sub-regional aspirations and putting the state back on the rails of development and progress.”

He accused the previous PDP-BJP dispensation of “derailing the developmental tempo initiated and sustained by successive National Conference dispensations”.

“The thread left in 2014 is to be picked again to give momentum to development, job creation and instilling sense of security among the people,” he said.





In his address, Additional General Secretary Dr. Sheikh Mustafa Kamal said that divisive politics has harmed the interests of the state.

“Time has come to bid adieu to such political culture, which is alien to its secular fabric.”

Sajjad Ahmed Kitchloo called for a collective effort for “foiling the ugly game plan of the reactionary forces, who have joined hands to destabilize the state by creating divisions among the people by vitiating the atmosphere”.



Ajaz Jan, while addressing the gathering asked the youth to come forward and “foil the nefarious designs of these fringe elements to are trying to vitiate the peace and tranquility in the state.”





Party leader, Qazi Jalal ud- Din said that despite obstacles created by the opponents from time to time National Conference has retained its premier role in the state politics. He exuded confidence that the party will do well in all the three regions



Former MLCs Brijmohan Sharma, Syed Asgar Ali, Rafiq Shah also called for isolating “opportunistic political entities, saying they pose grave threat to the pluralistic ethos of the state”.



Addressing the gathering, Pyare Lal Sharma, said that people will reject the “reactionary and backward looking policies of the BJP and support the National Conference leadership in defeating the polarizing elements from the Chenab Valley”.

