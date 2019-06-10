About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
June 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

‘Attempt to spoil JK Bank reputation won’t be allowed’

All India Jammu and Kashmir Bank Officers’ Federation has said the decision regarding appointment of interim Chairman and MD of the J&K Bank has been taken by the government in its capacity as its major stakeholder.
The Federation said it has always been the prerogative of the Government to appoint a suitable person as Chairman of the Bank.
“Jammu & Kashmir Bank as we all know, is fundamentally a strong institution and the All India Jammu & Kashmir Bank Officers’ Federation at this crucial juncture reiterates that Jammu & Kashmir Bank, the flagship financial institution of Jammu & Kashmir State is driven by its own principles as a result the Bank has emerged more stronger after every challenge it has faced right from its inception in the year 1938.”
AIJKBOF has assured all stakeholders that good care will be taken of their interests and no attempt to spoil the reputation of the institution will be allowed to succeed.
“AIJKBOF appeals all the stake holders of the Bank, not to politicize the affairs of the Bank, besides the investigation initiated immediately after the removal of Parvez Ahmad should be conducted in such a manner so as to ensure that no harm is caused to the reputation of the institution. We also extend our appeal to general public that no regional or geographical color should be given to present situation.”
The Federation said it has always worked in tandem with Bank Management to ensure progress and prosperity of the institution and secure the welfare and wellbeing of the employees of the Bank.
The Federation said its delegation called on the newly appointed interim Chairman R. K. Chibber on Sunday at Corporate Headquarters of the Bank and had a brief meeting wherein the major areas of concern were discussed and R. K. Chibber assured the delegation that the Management of the Bank is duty bound to work for the betterment of the institution coupled with the welfare of all its stake holders.

 

Latest News

Army Major among five injured, wife dead in car-truck collision in Rea ...

Army Major among five injured, wife dead in car-truck collision in Rea ...

Jun 09 | Agencies
2 lakh Haj pilgrims from India this year: Naqvi

2 lakh Haj pilgrims from India this year: Naqvi

Jun 09 | Agencies
Amarnath Yatra: Cops to deploy quick-reaction teams in Jammu

Amarnath Yatra: Cops to deploy quick-reaction teams in Jammu

Jun 09 | Press Trust of India
Guv announces 2 lakh ex-gratia relief to next of kin of deceased in Le ...

Guv announces 2 lakh ex-gratia relief to next of kin of deceased in Le ...

Jun 09 | Rising Kashmir News
Stray dogs maul 5 in Sopore

Stray dogs maul 5 in Sopore

Jun 09 | Noor ul Haq
Man stabbed to death in Jammu

Man stabbed to death in Jammu

Jun 09 | Press Trust of India
Fire breaks out outside Jammu SSH

Fire breaks out outside Jammu SSH

Jun 09 | Agencies
Governor greets people on Khirbhawani Mela

Governor greets people on Khirbhawani Mela

Jun 09 | Rising Kashmir News
Army man slips into Kishenganga in Gurez

Army man slips into Kishenganga in Gurez

Jun 09 | Agencies
DGP stresses on enhancing people- friendly approach by forces

DGP stresses on enhancing people- friendly approach by forces

Jun 09 | Agencies
Militant hideout busted in Kishtwar, AK rifles seized

Militant hideout busted in Kishtwar, AK rifles seized

Jun 09 | Agencies
ACB sleuths raid J&K Bank headquarters again

ACB sleuths raid J&K Bank headquarters again

Jun 09 | Press Trust of India
88-year-old man

88-year-old man's body recovered from power project dam in Uri

Jun 09 | RK Online Desk
Imports from Pakistan plunged 92% in March after imposition of 200 pc ...

Imports from Pakistan plunged 92% in March after imposition of 200 pc ...

Jun 09 | Press Trust of India
Paratrooper killed in accidental fire in Mansbal

Paratrooper killed in accidental fire in Mansbal

Jun 09 | RK Online Desk
Internet may alter brain functions: Study

Internet may alter brain functions: Study

Jun 09 | Press Trust of India
G-20 summit: Policymakers evaluate impact of trade battles on global e ...

G-20 summit: Policymakers evaluate impact of trade battles on global e ...

Jun 09 | AFP/Press Trust of India
China may restrict tech access in spiraling US trade dispute

China may restrict tech access in spiraling US trade dispute

Jun 09 | AP/Press Trust of India
UN labour body, survivor from League of Nations, turns 100

UN labour body, survivor from League of Nations, turns 100

Jun 09 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
June 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

‘Attempt to spoil JK Bank reputation won’t be allowed’

              

All India Jammu and Kashmir Bank Officers’ Federation has said the decision regarding appointment of interim Chairman and MD of the J&K Bank has been taken by the government in its capacity as its major stakeholder.
The Federation said it has always been the prerogative of the Government to appoint a suitable person as Chairman of the Bank.
“Jammu & Kashmir Bank as we all know, is fundamentally a strong institution and the All India Jammu & Kashmir Bank Officers’ Federation at this crucial juncture reiterates that Jammu & Kashmir Bank, the flagship financial institution of Jammu & Kashmir State is driven by its own principles as a result the Bank has emerged more stronger after every challenge it has faced right from its inception in the year 1938.”
AIJKBOF has assured all stakeholders that good care will be taken of their interests and no attempt to spoil the reputation of the institution will be allowed to succeed.
“AIJKBOF appeals all the stake holders of the Bank, not to politicize the affairs of the Bank, besides the investigation initiated immediately after the removal of Parvez Ahmad should be conducted in such a manner so as to ensure that no harm is caused to the reputation of the institution. We also extend our appeal to general public that no regional or geographical color should be given to present situation.”
The Federation said it has always worked in tandem with Bank Management to ensure progress and prosperity of the institution and secure the welfare and wellbeing of the employees of the Bank.
The Federation said its delegation called on the newly appointed interim Chairman R. K. Chibber on Sunday at Corporate Headquarters of the Bank and had a brief meeting wherein the major areas of concern were discussed and R. K. Chibber assured the delegation that the Management of the Bank is duty bound to work for the betterment of the institution coupled with the welfare of all its stake holders.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;