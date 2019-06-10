‘Attempt to spoil JK Bank reputation won’t be allowed’

June 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

All India Jammu and Kashmir Bank Officers’ Federation has said the decision regarding appointment of interim Chairman and MD of the J&K Bank has been taken by the government in its capacity as its major stakeholder.

The Federation said it has always been the prerogative of the Government to appoint a suitable person as Chairman of the Bank.

“Jammu & Kashmir Bank as we all know, is fundamentally a strong institution and the All India Jammu & Kashmir Bank Officers’ Federation at this crucial juncture reiterates that Jammu & Kashmir Bank, the flagship financial institution of Jammu & Kashmir State is driven by its own principles as a result the Bank has emerged more stronger after every challenge it has faced right from its inception in the year 1938.”

AIJKBOF has assured all stakeholders that good care will be taken of their interests and no attempt to spoil the reputation of the institution will be allowed to succeed.

“AIJKBOF appeals all the stake holders of the Bank, not to politicize the affairs of the Bank, besides the investigation initiated immediately after the removal of Parvez Ahmad should be conducted in such a manner so as to ensure that no harm is caused to the reputation of the institution. We also extend our appeal to general public that no regional or geographical color should be given to present situation.”

The Federation said it has always worked in tandem with Bank Management to ensure progress and prosperity of the institution and secure the welfare and wellbeing of the employees of the Bank.

The Federation said its delegation called on the newly appointed interim Chairman R. K. Chibber on Sunday at Corporate Headquarters of the Bank and had a brief meeting wherein the major areas of concern were discussed and R. K. Chibber assured the delegation that the Management of the Bank is duty bound to work for the betterment of the institution coupled with the welfare of all its stake holders.