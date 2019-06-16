Attempt to evade toll on cement foiled at minor posts of toll post Lakhanpur

June 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Excise Department at Toll Post, Lakhanpur has been in hot pursuit of Toll evaders of cement operating around the Minor Toll Post, Kotepunnu--where these evaders make repeated attempts to illegally import cement through various clandestine routes spread all across the area.

On the intervening night of 11th/12th of June, 2019 at Village Hariachack near Minor Toll Post, Kotpunnu two vehicles Mahindra Bolero make bearing Registration No.JK08D-9228 and TATA-407 make bearing Registration No.JK08C-4527 loaded with 70 and 170 bags respectively were intercepted by alert officials. Both the vehicles were found without toll receipt and therefore, it was clear that these vehicles had entered the State through some illegal route in the area. Vehicles were seized and penalty amounting to Rs 43560 and 98560 were recovered from both the vehicles.

It is worthwhile to mention that earlier a penalty of Rs.2,31,000/- had been recovered from a cement laden truck bearing Registration No.JK02AR-7481 which had been seized with the assistance of local Police Authorities.

The whole operation was supervised by Deputy Excise Commissioner, Ashish Kumar Gupta under the guidance of Excise Commissioner, M. Raju, and carried out by Excise & Taxation Officers Rohit Sharma, Sandeep Gupta, Javed Iqbal, Balwinder Singh, Aquib Malik, Arafat Goni, Davinder Singh, Rajesh Kumar and Mohammad Rafi.

The Excise Commissioner while appreciating the efforts of Excise teams of Toll Post Lakhanpur and Kathua Police for its sustained enforcement efforts in the area, has enjoined them to carry on such drives to thwart their nefarious design in future also.