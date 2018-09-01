Attacks on militant families acts of revenge: UJC

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 31:
United Jehad Council (UJC) Friday termed the attacks on the families of militants “an act of revenge” by the government forces saying that they were doing this after their failure to fight the militants on the ground.
In a statement issued to here, UJC spokesman Syed Sadaqat Hussain said that UJC Secretary General Sheikh Jameel-u-Rehman made these remarks during his address to a high-level meeting of the UJC.
He said the nocturnal arrest of the second son of Syed Salahudin by NIA cannot change the public perception about the clean image and uprightness of the two sons of UJC supremo Syed Salahudin.
He said such acts uncover the “faces of revenge already exposed before the people”.
Saying that baseless NIA charges would not deter the “pro-freedom fighters” from carrying forward the “struggle”, he said, “The goal of freedom is nearing a logical conclusion.”