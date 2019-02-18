Attacks on Kashmiris in Jammu

Valley’s secretariat employees ask Govt to facilitate their return home
Valley’s secretariat employees ask Govt to facilitate their return home
Junaid KathjuSrinagar, Feb 17:
The Kashmiri families including the government employees are living in a constant fear in Jammu city and are eager to return home after protesters torched and vandalised their properties following the attack on CRPF convey in Pulwama in which 44 paramilitary personnel were killed.
Many families, who usually shift to Jammu during the harsh winters in Kashmir, told Rising Kashmir that they had not stepped out their homes since Friday due to fear of getting attacked by the violent mob.
A Kashmiri family putting up at Janipur, wishing not to be named for security reasons, said they were confined to their residential flats for the past three days.
“We are on the verge of running out of essential commodities and we are not able to step outside our homes,” the family cries. “We are desperate to return home.”
On Saturday, a mob had attacked residential quarters of Kashmiris in Janipur area creating a terror among the families residing in the locality.
Employees Coordination Committee Civil Secretariat Jammu Sunday also urged the State government to facilitate their journey back to Kashmir in view of the mob violence in the State’s winter capital.
In a statement, ECC Civil Secretariat Jammu Chairman Ghulam Rasool Mir requested Governor Satya Pal Malik to give employees and their families transport facility and protection from Jammu to their homes as “every one of them feels insecure in Jammu”.
Mir said the families of the move employees were facing shortage of essential commodities in the city.
“In case the government will not provide them safe passage to leave, the employees have no option but to leave till the situation gets normal,” he said.
Meanwhile, curfew continued in Jammu for the third straight day on Sunday following mob attacks on local from a particular community and Kashmiris during protests against Pulwama attack.
The government had imposed curfew in Jammu city on Thursday after a mob set ablaze dozens of vehicles of Kashmiris and vandalized properties of a particular community of Jammu living in different parts of the city.
The trouble erupted when a group of people belonging to the rightwing organisation including the Bharatiya Janata Party, Bajrang Dal, Shiv Sena, and Vishwa Hindu Parishad took out a procession carrying Indian flags through Gujjar Nagar area.
The protesters also attacked Kashmiri-dominated government quarters in Janipur, Subash Nagar, Company Colony and tried to set ablaze several residential quarters of employees belonging to Kashmir.
The mob had gathered to vent their ire against Kashmiris and locals of these areas to protest the Pulwama attack in which 44 CRPF men were killed and several others injured.
Meanwhile, Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) Sunday accused the State administration of failing to take effective steps to control the situation in Jammu following the Pulwama attack.
In view of the deteriorating law and order situation in Jammu and no effective visible steps being taken by the State administration, the JCCI would address the media tomorrow to announce the future course of action to bring normalcy in the city.