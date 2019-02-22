Attacks on Kashmiris ‘collective shame’ for India: Sehrai

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 21:
Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Chairman Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai reacted sharply on suspension, arresting and snatching scholarships of Kashmiri students at various educational institutions outside the state. In a statement on Thursday, he said, “These incidents exposed democratic credentials of India badly.” He further said, “If India's collective consciousness decided to close educational institutions for Kashmiris why are they stopping our access to the rest of the world.” Sehrai said that the attacks on Kashmiri students, traders are a “collective shame” for India.