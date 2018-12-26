Attacks on Dalits, minorities on rise throughout India: CPI (M)

‘Under garb of anti-encroachment drive, administration targeting STs, big land sharks untouched’
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, December 25:
CPI(M) leader, Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, on Tuesday said that there was a rise in the attacks on Dalits and minorities across India.
As per a statement, he said this at a day-long convention of Dalit Shoshan Mukti Munch Unit J&K.
The convention deliberated upon various issues and problems confronting Dalits, minorities, reservations in promotions, reservations in private sector, special recruitment drives to fill backlog posts, ban on contract system, allotment of land to landless, free and equal education, reservation in armed forces, the statement read.
While addressing the convention, Tarigami said that there has been a spurt in atrocities against Dalits and minorities throughout India. “The attacks on minorities and the atmosphere of hatred and violence fostered to divide the people. Instead of addressing the peoples’ issues, the government policies had only deepened people's misery and tried to divert their attention into issues aimed at sharpening communal polarization.”
He said that the Dalits have been deprived of even human status by their caste system since centuries . “Dalits continue to be victims of gross discrimination. Atrocities on dalits and other weaker sections have increased even since the BJP Govt led headed by Narinder Modi come to power . The NCRB data compiled confirms that the crimes against SCs STs in BJP ruled states have increased manifolds.”
“Dalits are denied of their share in resources and are being dispossessed of even their meager land holdings. It is under the garb of cultural nationalism that Manusmriti is sought to be introduced The aim is to replace Indian constitution and discrimination based on caste and gender are being perpetrated. He stressed the necessity of unity of all oppressed sections to resist cultural nationalism and caste system. Attacks by vigilant groups in the name of Gowrakshak on Muslims and Dalits are continuing,” Tarigami added.
Referring to the anti-encroachment drive in Jammu area, he alleged that administration under the garb of anti-encroachment drive “is targeting only the poor and downtrodden classes while leaving the big sharks untouched”.
“The drive against encroachments will have credibility only if it is applied uniformly and no particular group is targeted throughout the state. It is a welcome step but at the same time we demand that the administration should begin with the land sharks and then come to small holders.”
“Targeting particular group and downtrodden people is creating an impression of victimisation and vendetta against them. There should be no unilateral or selective targeting of people.”
Sewa Ram in its address said that high levels of unemployment being a cause of serious concern have not been addressed seriously by the successive governments thereby putting our youth in a state of despair and worrisome.
“Widespread under-employment of dalits is also gaining momentum as highly qualified and skilful youth are doing low end and unskilled jobs. The government has not taken measures to maximize employment opportunities.”