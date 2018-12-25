Attacks on Dalits, minorities on rise throughout country: Tarigami

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
CPI(M) leader Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami while addressing a day-long convention Dalit Shoshan Mukti Munch (J&K) said there was a rise of attacks on Dalits and minorities in India.
Tarigami said "there has been a spurt in atrocities against Dalits and minorities throughout the country. The attacks on minorities and the atmosphere of hatred and violence has been fostered to divide the people. Instead of addressing the peoples’ issues, the government policies had only deepened people's misery and tried to divert their attention into issues aimed at sharpening communal polarization."
The CPI(M) leader further said that Dalits continue to be victims of gross discrimination. "Atrocities on dalits and other weaker sections have increased even since the BJP Govt led headed by Narinder Modi come to power. The NCRB data compiled confirms that the crimes against SC's ST's in BJP ruled states have increased manifolds. Dalits are denied of their share in resources and are being dispossessed of even their meager land holdings. It is under the garb of cultural nationalism that Manusmriti is sought to be introduced The aim is to replace Indian constitution and discrimination based on caste and gender are being perpetrated. He stressed the necessity of unity of all oppressed sections to resist cultural nationalism and caste system. Attacks by vigilant groups in the name of "Gowrakshak" on Muslims and Dalits are continuing," he said.
Referring to the anti-encroachment drive in Jammu area, he said that administration under the garb of anti-encroachment drive is targeting only the poor and downtrodden classes while leaving the big sharks untouched. "The drive against encroachments will have credibility only if it is applied uniformly and no particular group is targeted throughout the state. It is a welcome step but at the same time we demand that the administration should begin with the land sharks and then come to small holders. Targeting particular group and downtrodden people is creating an impression of victimisation and vendetta against them. There should be no unilateral or selective targeting of people," Tarigami said.