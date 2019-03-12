Attacking socio-religious bodies’ direct interference with our religion: KCCI

March 12, 2019 | Agencies

Hitting out at the Government of India for allegedly politicising the situation in the state, the Kashmir-based business community on Tuesday said that ‘attacking socio-religious bodies in the valley was direct interference with the religious affairs of the people’.

“Socio-religious institutions were a part of Kashmiri history and culture. Their role in uplift of the poor, supporting orphans and imparting education and Islamic values to a majority of the population is unparalleled,” Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCC&I) Vice-President Abdul Hamid Mir, who was flanked by representatives of nine other organizations, told reporters during a press conference here on Tuesday.