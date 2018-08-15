Attack on Umar Khalid act of communal vandalism: Geelani

Srinagar, August 14:
Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman, Syed Ali Geelani condemning the attack of JNU student leader Umar Khalid in broad daylight at a public function in New Delhi today said that this is yet another incident of communal vandalism.
In a statement issued here, Geelani said “these communal and fascist forces have never tolerated the existence of those standing for peace, justice and equal rights and anybody individually or collectively, who raise their voice and show some concern about the basic and fundamental rights are being targeted, assaulted, tortured and even killed.”
He said “Majoritarian hegemony and highhandedness has crossed all the limits and the monster of intolerance and hatred is growing bigger and bigger with each passing day,” he said, adding “Saffron brigade on the behest and encouragement of rogues in power have made the life of every sane and conscious person’s life miserable.”