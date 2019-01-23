Attack on photojournalists indicates wanton use of pellets in Kashmir: PDP

Srinagar:
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the brutal assault on photojournalists as they were discharging their professional duties in south Kashmir’s Shopian on Tuesday.
Former Minister and senior PDP leader, Naeem Akhtar while wishing the injured scribes speedy recovery said in a statement that the photojournalists are on the opposite side of the crowd while covering the protests and if the pellets can hit them, they can hit anybody and it indicates a very wanton and indiscriminate use of the weapon.
Akhtar said that this violence against journalists is an attack on the fundamental right of freedom of speech and expression of the media and press in the state. He has also urged Governor Administration to take action urgently and allow scribes to perform their duties without fear. Akhtar said that the Governor administration must take exemplary action against the culprits to ensure that such incidents are not repeated in future.
KVJA condemns ‘murderous attack’ on photojournalists
Srinagar: Kashmir Video Journalist Association (KVJA) on Tuesday condemned “murderous attack” on journalists in Shopian by forces.
“This has become a routine that journalists while performing their professional duties are either thrashed or at time showered with pellets,” KVJA in a statement issued here said. KVJA has urged Governor and DGP to initiate strict action against those who are involved into incident and make sure that it doesn't happen in future.