Attack on IAF men, Rubaiya kidnapping

March 14, 2019 | Syed Rukaya

HC transfers case to Jammu

The High Court Wednesday transferred cases pertaining to 1990 attack on Indian Air Force (IAF) employees in Srinagar and kidnapping of Rubaiya Sayeed, daughter of former Home Minister Mufti Muhammad Sayeed, in which JKLF chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik and others are accused from Srinagar to Jammu wing of High Court.

While disposing of the transfer applications of both the cases, the Court of Chief Justice Gita Mittal said the writ petitions 431/2009 and 432/2009 cannot be taken up for consideration at Srinagar wing and have to be sent to the Jammu Wing for hearing.

“The records of the writ petitions will require to be forthwith sent to the Jammu wing of the High Court for hearing and decision in terms of Circular 6 of 2010 dated 18.12.2010,” Chief Justice said.

She directed Registrar Judicial to take immediate steps in the matter for conveying the records to Jammu wing to ensure that there is no delay in the hearing.

Last week, the transfer application was filed by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) through video conferencing. It had sought transfer of the case to Jammu wing of the High Court.

The CBI counsel Tahir Majid Shamsi has said that the main accused, Yaseen Malik was an influential person and would likely influence the proceedings of the matter in Srinagar and demanded transfer of case to Jammu High Court.

Both the cases are at the stage of framing charges for last 30 years.

The CBI had taken up the investigation of the case pertaining to 1990 attack on IAF men on the basis of a State government notification in 1990.

According to an FIR registered in Police Station Sadder, unidentified militants fired at Air Force employees living as tenants in Rawalpora in the morning of January 25, 1990 at Sanat Nagar crossing when they were waiting for their official vehicles. In the indiscriminate firing, 40 employees including a woman were injured, and two died on the spot. The assailants escaped from the spot.

Similarly, a case under section 364 (RPC), Section 3 of TADA and Section 3/25 Arms act was registered in Sadder Police Station, Srinagar on December 8, 1989 for Rubaiya abduction case.