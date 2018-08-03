Attachment of 10 Medical Officers, 2 FMPHWs revoked in Rajouri

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Mohammad Aijaz Assad, also chairman of District Health Society, on Thursday cancelled attachment of 10 Medical Officers and 2 Female Multiple Purpose Health Workers.
All of them engaged under National Health Mission and posted in the district to supplement and augment Public Healthcare facilities, were serving on attachment outside the district for past many years, the official added.
Of the 10 Medical Officers, 6 were attached in different health institutions of Jammu district, 1 in Budgam, 1 in Kulgam, 1 in Poonch and 1 in Baramulla whereas both FMPHWs were also attached in Jammu district, he said.
As per an elaborate order issued by the District Administration, the attachments of these employees have been cancelled and they are extended last opportunity to join back, within one-week time, at their respective place of posting before initiating action for termination of their contracts.
The order clearly mentions that the contract inter alia other things provides for the employee to work at the place and against the post to which he/she is engaged and makes him/her in eligible for transfer from place of posting.
Pertinently, the Mission Director NHM, J&K had already ordered cancellation of all attachments, shifting, rationalization and internal adjustments of employees engaged under National Health Mission including those of RBSK Medical Officers, while the Vice-chairman District Health Society Rajouri had reported non-compliance of said order of Mission Director by these contractual employees, the official said further.