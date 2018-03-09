Atrocities in Shopian

Dear Editor,
District Shopian from last two years has been badly suffering due to unprovoked firing upon masses which have led to the killings of dozens of youth as well as injuring hundreds of people. The government has empowered security forces to catch and kill the masses. The district has become a battlefield for the forces who are playing their bloody holi here. The slogan of “healing touch” has changed to that of bloodshed. There are severe rights violations taking place in Shopian and the use of pellet guns and shells need to be stopped immediately.
Ghulam Mohi-ud-din Panoo
Trade Union leader
