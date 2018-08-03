ATOAK seeks incentives for adventure sports equipment

Meets advisor Ganai
Meets advisor Ganai
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
A delegation of Adventure Tour Operators Association of Kashmir (ATOAK) led by its President Rauf Tramboo had a meeting with the Governor’s advisor Khurshid Ganai on Thursday at Srinagar. ATOAK statement issued here said Advisor to Governor gave a patient hearing to the delegation and discussed various issues at threadbare pertaining to the adventure tourism in the state.
He also discussed and gave the thrust on Eco tourism which is the base line for any adventure tourism activity.
The impediments and issues pertaining to adventure tourism which ATOAK members raised with the advisor includes, the implementation of SRO 198, exclusive promotions and publicity of recreational tourism products in domestic and international markets, enhancement of incentives for raising the adventure tourism infrastructure and equipment, single window clearance for the proposals submitted to directorate of tourism and many other relevant demands which could prove beneficial to the growth of adventure tourism in the state.
ATOAK members brought into advisor’s notice the changing scenario of adventure tourism in the world, this segment of tourism which is growing leaps and bounds around the globe has the highest potential in J&K State with very high job creating avenues among the youth.
President ATOAK and members of the delegation expressed their gratitude to the advisor for issuing on spot orders to convene an exclusive meeting with ATOAK in which Secretary and director tourism will also take part.