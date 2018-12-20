ATOAK members meet Dir Tourism, demand promotion of adventure tourism in Kashmir

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 19:
A delegation of office bearers and executive committee members of Adventure Tour Operators Association of Kashmir (ATOAK) led by its president Rauf Tramboo met Director Tourism Kashmir Nisar Ahmad Wani on Wednesday in his office chambers at TRC Srinagar.
The official spokesperson said that the members of ATOAK besides discussing the present tourism scenario in Kashmir also gave the background of Kashmir’s adventure tourism and the positive role it played in promoting adventure tourism activities in sub-continent during the pre-turmoil period of Kashmir.
The members of ATOAK apprised the Director about the impediments which adventure tourism is facing that hampers the growth of this most sought after tourism segment which has a great potential in Kashmir valley. They emphasized to promote adventure tourism on a large scale as a brand product of the valley as Jammu & Kashmir being the mountainous state offers everything which adventure tourism needs.
Director tourism was informed about the specific promotions in domestic and international markets which adventure tourism demands at present. Among other issues, the members asked for simplifying the permissions for conducting different soft and hard adventure activities for tourists and allowing adventure tour operators to set up adventure theme parks in the valley.
The spokesperson said that the Director gave a patient hearing to the demands of the members of ATOAK and assured them of his full support to their genuine demands in promoting adventure tourism in Kashmir.