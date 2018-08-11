ATOAK, JKSMA welcome Farooq’s statement on adventure potential in Sonmarg

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
In a joint meeting of the Adventure Tour Operators Association of Kashmir (ATOAK) and J&K Ski and Mountaineering Association (JKSMA), the members welcomed the statement by Dr. Farooq Abdullah, MP in the ongoing session of Parliament regarding possibilities of adventure sports at famous hill station of Sonamarg.
It is for the first time that any MP has debated on the potential of adventure tourism in Kashmir.
In the statement, the adventure tour operators said it is true that Sonamarg is a unique adventure tourism destination which offers great adventures in all forms and in all seasons of the year.
“It has tremendous potential for Orienteering, Climbing, Trekking, MTB, White Water Rafting, Tubing and Kayaking, Aero Sports & Snow Sports etc.”
They said one could simultaneously undertake all sort of adventure sports may, it be territorial aero or aquatic.
President ATOAK Rauf Tramboo said before Independence, the Royal Air force had set up an adventure institute here and the British officers were trained to mountain climbing.
He further said that the snow remains in good condition for longer period and it has challenging rock faces and cliffs for climbing sport.
They said Thajiwas glaciers and peaks offer great ice crafting, ski–climbing and snow para gliding opportunities.
Rauf further said that Sonamarg is a base for famous great lakes trek which goes around famous Mt Harmukh.
“There is a need to encourage the adventure tour operators and make easy for them to operate adventure on commercial lines. It would generate huge employment for local youth.”
Notably last year some adventure tour operators conducted many adventure camps successfully for the children of some schools.
President JKSMA Mohammad Yusuf informed that in order to promote winter sports here they conducted snow festivals a number of times but the government did not supplement and support their efforts and the destination remained ignored every time.
He further informed that till recent years the Kashmir University, JKSMA, JKMHC and J&K youth services and sports were holding rock-climbing courses regularly here at Sonamarg.