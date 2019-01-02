ATOAK, JKSMA hail JK Bank for its 2019 Wall Calendar

‘Wall Calendar will promote adventure sports, attract adventure lovers to JK’
Srinagar January 01, 2018
Adventure Tour Operators Association of Kashmir (ATOAK) and J&K Ski and Mountaineering Association (JKSMA) has hailed Chairman J&K Bank and its officers of Corporate Communication department for bringing out its 2019 calendar on adventure sports and recreational tourism in J&K State.
In a statement, the adventure tour operators said the calendar which was unveiled by Governor Satya Pal Malik is based on different adventure sports activities played on water, snow and surface in J&K State.
It said the calendar with a theme, ‘Pushing the Limits’ depicts potential of adventure sports and scope of recreational tourism in Jammu & Kashmir State.
President ATOAK Rauf Tramboo while appreciating J&K Bank and its Chairman Parvez Ahmed said, “By bringing out this year’s calendar exclusively on adventure theme with some beautiful visuals, the bank has brought joy and cheer to adventure sports community and players of recreational tourism in the state.”
Tramboo said this will not only influence and develop the taste of adventure sports among local youth but will also lure a number of domestic and international tourists for recreational tourism in our state.
Mohammad Yusuf President JKSMA while appreciating J&K Bank said that this calendar will showcase our potential in adventure sports and recreational tourism, he further said that Bank should make sure the rational and optimal distribution of these calendars in every state of India where J&K Bank has its offices and branches.