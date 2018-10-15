ATOAK, JKSMA dismayed over cancellation of night flights

Srinagar October 14, 2018
The members of Adventure Tour Operators Association of Kashmir (ATOAK) and J&K SKI and Mountaineering Association (JKSMA) are anguished on learning about the cancellation of night flights to Srinagar.
In a joint meeting, the members were aghast for this unreasonable decision saying it is only a month before when they had a successful test flight and decks were cleared by the competent authorities for night flights to take off and land at Srinagar international airport.
President ATOAK Rauf Tramboo said, “All our members were upbeat about the night flights. They were preparing their winter products and formulating itineraries for their corporate clients who take weekend holidays and for foreign guests who land mostly in the afternoons at Delhi.”
He said night flights were going to help Kashmir in a big way as many of its members had already conveyed to their principal agents about the commencement of these night flights which were going to make their tour packages cost effective.
“But this sudden decision not only disappointed our members but shocked us as well.”
Mohammad Yusuf President JKSMA said the decision of shelving the night flights to Srinagar is going to put travel agents into huge losses as tourist inflow to valley is already on the low ebb.
He appealed Governor Satya Pal Malik to interfere into the matter and ask airline companies to start these night flight services to Srinagar without any further delay.