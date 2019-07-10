ATOAK, JKSMA also hail appointment

July 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The members of Adventure Tour Operators Association of Kashmir (ATOAK) and J&K Ski and Mountaineering Association (JKSMA) welcomed Government’s order to appoint Navin Kumar Choudhary as Administrative Secretary Tourism Department.

In a joint meeting of ATOAK and JKSMA members chaired by President ATOAK Rauf Tramboo the members hailed government for assigning the job of Administrative Secretary Tourism to Mr.Navin Choudhary. The members also said that, he being one of the senior most and experienced administrative officers in the government the tourism in Kashmir which is in distress since last many years will show significant improvement in coming days.

President ATOAK Rauf Tramboo while praising the government order said, “By appointing Navin Choudhry for the top job in tourism a ray of hope has rekindled in the entire tourism fraternity of the state most importantly in the adventure tourism community in Kashmir, we see his appointment as a good omen and augury for the tourism industry in general and adventure tourism in particular.”

They said Chaudhry being the commissioner secretary industries has tremendous industrial knowledge and administrative skills which he can use in tourism industry of state as well, our full support and cooperation will be with him.