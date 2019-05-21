ATOAK holds condolence meet

May 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

An emergent joint meeting of different sports and tourism organisations, including Adventure Tour Operators Association of Kashmir, J&K Ski and Mountaineering Association, District Winter Games Association, Srinagar and Aero Sports Association of J&K was held in Srinagar Monday to condole the sad demise of mother of Rauf Ahmad Tramboo, President ATOAK and former member J&K State Sports Council.

The meeting expressed its grief and sorrow over the death of this pious lady.

It expressed its solidarity with Rauf and other members of the bereaved family at this time of grief. They prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

Among others Firdous Khan, ManzoorJoo, Muhammad Yusuf, Mehraj Din, Mohammad Yusuf Hakeem, Mohammad Amin, Mariya Ramzan, Mohammad Arif, Obaid Yousuf, Bashir Ahmad, Shabir Wani.