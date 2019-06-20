ATOAK condoles demise of rafters in Pahalgam boat capsize

June 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

‘Rafting is conducted very professionally’

Adventure Tour Operators Association of Kashmir (ATOAK) has condoled sad demise a young girl and an official of Tourism Department who drowned in Lidder Nallah at Pahalgam while undertaking a rafting trip on the river Tuesday.

The members expressed their shock and conveyed sympathies with the bereaved families of the departed souls and prayed for their eternal peace.

ATOAK informed that the accident did not happen to any but locals were in the raft.

It said that with the view to pay homage to Rouf Ahmad Dar who died while rescuing and saving tourists on a rafting trip on May 31 this year and to promote rafting in the valley, the Department of Tourism Kashmir had planned to hold a 3-day J&K State Rafting Championship in association with White Water Rafting Association of J&K, a voluntary organization.

The Tourism department had asked the commercial rafting operators to extend some logistic support in the form of deploying rescue teams to cover the championship.

It said the organizers conducted the events very smoothly and efficiently.

“Almost all the events were completed successfully but unfortunately after closing the daylong program the rescue teams were called off from the river by the concerned officials. All other competitors were advised to move back to their respective hotels for overnight. Notably all the teams happily called it a day but one female team from Jammu insisted some tourism officials to arrange an exclusive joy ride for them as they were lured by the river for long wonderful rafting trip.”

ATOAK said though they were refused to undertake any such venture in the absence of rescue and other safety measures they managed to take a trip on the river at their own risk.

Usually Tourism Department allows commercial rafting companies to board just 6 tourists in 16 foot raft but the ill-fated 14 foot raft carried 10 people, which was against the norms. The overloaded boat capsized and killed two persons on the spot.

ATOAK members said that it was not an accident and termed it a suicide.

“The team should not have taken the ride once the daylong rafting program was closed.”

The ATOAK, in its statement, made it clear that it was not a commercial activity for tourists but a competitive event organized by the department.

In competitive events the rafters should be highly trained as they have to paddle and manure the boats themselves.

In commercial rafting, the tour operators take extra precautions by providing best river gear.

It said they insure the tourists and properly brief them before moving down the river.

The boats are maneuvered by foreign guides (Nepali) who are highly trained to first-aid and rescue work.