ATOAK appreciates JKCCC for Gondola e-ticketing

April 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Adventure Tour Operators Association of Kashmir (ATOAK) has expressed happiness over upgrading portal of J&K Cable Car Corporation for issuing of e-tickets for Gulmarg Gondola, Makhdoom Saheb Cable Car and Jammu ropeway for their clients.

The members of ATOAK appreciated the efforts of MD JKCCC and Secretary Tourism for introducing the state of art internet booking engine with core central reservation system for booking the e-tickets with much ease and time saving process. The ATOAK members said that new e-ticketing system has simplified the process in procuring the cable car tickets which was a cumbersome and time consuming process besides sometimes malpracticing affair in earlier times.

The ATOAK members have also received the appreciation from their principal agents from domestic and international markets for the upgraded e-ticketing facility at Gulmarg.

ATOAK also appreciates the JKCCC for protecting the interests of local Gulmarg guides and other service providers as they can also issue e-tickets for their clients with service charges.