ATM cheating case solved, accused arrested

Srinagar, Aug 19:
Police on Sunday claimed to have solved an ATM cheating case and arrested the accused involved in the crime.
On August 14, Tariq Ahmad Rather son of Mohammad Abdullah Rather resident of Athwajan Panthchowk approached Police Station Pantha Chowk with a written complaint wherein he stated that some unknown person has fraudulently withdrawn Rs. 80,000 by using his debit card.
Accordingly a case FIR number 69/2018 under relevant sections was registered and investigation was taken up.
During the course of investigation, it came to fore that the ATM card of complainant was swapped by some unknown person at HDFC Bank ATM Pantha Chowk on pretext of helping the complainant. With the help of CCTV footage collected by the investigating team, the accused was identified as Aijaz Ahmad Khan son of Sonaullah Khan of Hyhama Kupwara.
Accordingly, the accused was arrested from his house. The investigation of the case is going on.