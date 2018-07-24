Athletic Association stages another fake selection trials for coaching camp

Syed RukayaSrinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir Amateur Athletic Association (JKAAA) has orchestrated another drama of selection trials for valley athletes on 17 July 2018 to select probables for summer coaching camp that had already commenced on 15 July 2018 at Jammu.
Moreover, JKAAA had already selected few “blue eyed and dear ones” from Kashmir for the camp who were already in coaching camping from the day one on 15 July 2018.
The bogus trials which were conducted on 17 July 2018 were to ostensibly select probables from Kashmir for the 15-days summer coaching camp as part of the preparation of the upcoming National Games-2019.
According to the official sources, the athletic association had already selected two athletes, Zubair and Ishtiyaq Ismail of Jammu and Kashmir Police covertly from the valley ahead of trials.
However, due to health issues Zubair left the camp and returned back.
Irrespective of prior information of commencement of coaching camp from 15 July, athletics coach Sheikh Tulaal who is also Joint Secretary of athletic association of Kashmir unit, in a deliberate attempt to mislead athletes besides media, issued the selection trials notification for publication on 14 July which was later published on 15 July in local dailies, the same day when the camp started at Jammu.
The notification which read “Jammu and Kashmir Olympic Association in collaboration with J&K Armature Athletics Association is going to conduct selection trials for special 15 days coaching camp at Jammu in athletics for the preparation of national games. The best players from the state will be chosen to represent the state so in connection with that all Kashmir based athletes are advised to come for trials on 17th of July at 2 pm sharp at Gindun stadium with proper kits.”
In contrast, Vice President, Indian Olympic Association and General Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir Olympic Association (JKOA), Ashutosh Sharma told Rising Kashmir that they started the camp on 15 July 2018.
“We started the camp on 15 July 2018 in eight disciplines include Athletics, Boxing, Basketball, Fencing, Gymnastics, Weightlifting, Wrestling and Wushu,” he said.
According to press note that was published in Jammu based newspapers, the camp in which around 125 campers and coaches from eight disciplines are participating was inaugurated by the Inspector General of Police, SD Singh Jamwal, on 15th July.
Earlier on 6 July 2018, JKOA published the notifications about the camp in local dailies of Jammu but ironically the athletics unit of Kashmir even after knowing about the camp, “intentionally” delayed the publishing notification or any press release about the selection trials to pave way for their dear ones.
Pertinently, it is not the first time JKAAA has misled athletes but time and again the Jammu based athletic association played such tactics to hoodwink the genuine talent.
In one of the example, on 16 May 2018, the defamed JKAA conducted covert selection trials for 58th National Inter-State Athletic Championship and handpicked three athletes including Saddam Hussain of Bandipora besides two Jammu based athletes, Abhinav Kundal and Vasu Sapolia, who neither participated in the selection trials nor did they figure in any athletic event this year in the State.
The Jammu and Kashmir Amateur Athletic Association is affiliated with Athletic Federation of India besides an affiliated unit of J&K Olympic Association and a recognized sport in J&K sports council.
Sheikh Tulaal, however, said that the selection list of athletes is yet to be framed and is in process.
“As soon as the camp starts, we will send them to Jammu as they will be selected by the selection committee but before that the committee will apprise us in advance about the selected athletes,”
When Rising Kashmir asked about the ongoing camp at Jammu for which the “bogus” trials were conducted in Srinagar, Tulaal “lost his wits” and was unable to provide convincing answer.
“It is just a preliminary camp and that is not our camp. It is organized by J&K Olympic Association and they will be organizing many more camps for athletes in Srinagar as well which will be conducted by sports council,” he said.
“We can take them in the ongoing coaching camp but that will be finished on 29th July so there will be no fun of sending these athletes there,” he adds.
He further said, “The new camp which they will be organizing ‘permanently for 15-days’ we will be sending our athletes there but before that we have to ensure whether the athletes will be provided boarding and lodging.”
However, Tulaal’s claims were contradicting as the notification published in local dailies was clearly mentioning that the selection trials were meant for the ongoing preparatory coaching camp.
