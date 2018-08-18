Atal will live on in hearts and minds of every Indian: Modi

PTINew Delhi, Aug 17:
Paying his last respects to Bharatiya Janata Party stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was an extraordinary personality who will live on in the hearts and minds of every Indian.
Modi said that no words can ever do justice to Vajpayee's "rich contribution to the making of our country".
"People came from all parts of India, from all sections of society pay tributes to an extraordinary personality who made an extraordinary contribution to the nation. India salutes you Atal!," Modi tweeted today as the former prime minister's mortal remains were consigned to flames here.
Earlier in a blog, Modi said India had found a leader in Vajpayee who was gifted in spirit, heart and mind.
In times of turbulence and disruption, a nation is blessed to have a leader who rises to become its moral compass and guiding spirit, providing vision, cohesion and direction to his people, he said describing him.
Vajpayee rescued the economy from the morass of the mid-1990s, when political instability at home and an uncertain global environment had threatened to derail a still incipient economic reforms process, he said.
"He sowed the seeds of much of the economic success that we have experienced over the past two decades. For him, growth was a means to empower the weakest and mainstream the marginalized. It's that vision that continues to drive our government's policy," the prime minister said.
It was 'Atalji' who prepared the foundations of an India that is ready to take on the mantle of global leadership in the 21st century, he said.
Modi said he irreversibly changed India's place in the world by overcoming "the hesitation of our nation, the resistance of the world and threat of isolation" to make India a nuclear weapons power.