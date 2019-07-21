Atal Duloo reviews status of developmental projects in Anantnag

July 21, 2019 |

Financial Commissioner Health & Medical Education, Atal Duloo, who is also in-charge secretary district Anantnag, Saturday chaired a meeting of the officers and engineers of the district here and took a detailed review of the developmental works, mega and languishing projects under execution in the district.

Duloo directed the officers and engineers to speed up the pace of construction work and complete the projects in a stipulated time frame. He asked the DDC Anantnag to fix the responsibility to the concerned officers and engineering for completing the projects and delays caused if any resulting in cost escalation. He emphasized upon the officers to focus on agriculture and allied sectors, setting up of income generating units under MSME, handicrafts, handlooms, dairy, sheep rearing, fish farming, high density plantation for sustainable economy, in addition to the infrastructure development and welfare schemes.

The district development commissioner Anantnag, Khalid Jahangir through a power point presentation informed the chair about the sector wise achievements made under CAPEX Budget 2018 – 19.

The meeting was informed that against an allocation of Rs. 199.05 cr, an expenditure of 194 cr has been made under various sectors in the district including R&B, education, health, PHE, RDD, YSS urban development and agriculture & allied sectors. It was given out that under elementary education, 42 projects, 12 projects including five PHCs under health sector, 28 water supply schemes, 25 projects under R&B are in different phases of completion in the district, out of which four WSS, nine road projects and five PHCs have been completed. Further, it was given out that out of the total road length of 1800 kms, 1400 kms have already been macadamized in the district, also against a mecadamization target of 65 kms, for 2019-20, 38 kms stand macadamized.

Under PMGSY, out of the 242 total schemes at an estimated cost of 558.07 lakhs, involving 813.98 km road length, 165 schemes having a road length of 585 kms have been macadamized by the end of March 2019. Likewise, against a mecadamization target of 126 kms for the year 2019-20, 30 kms have been completed.





