Atal Duloo reviews preparedness for starting DBN courses in J&K

JANUARY, JAMMU 30:
A meeting to review the preparedness for starting Diplomate of National Board (DNB) courses in the State was held here today with Principal Secretary to Health & Medical Education Department Atal Dulloo in the chair.
The meeting was attended by Mission Director NHM, Bhupinder Kumar, Principal GMC Jammu, Prof (Dr) Sunanada Rana, Director Health Services, Jamm Dr Sameer Mattoo and Chief Medical Officers and Medical Superintendents of selected districts.
Principal GMC Srinagar Prof (Dr.) Samia Rashid, Director Health Services, Kashmir Dr. Kunza Dolma, Chief Medical Officers and Medical Superintendents of Kashmir Division attended the meeting through Video Conference.
Dr. Rashmikant Dave, Executive Director, National Board of Examination (NBE), New Delhi and Dr. Vinay, Dy. Director National Board of Examination (NBE), New Delhi also participated in the meeting.
Principal Secretary informed that 5 District Hospitals at Doda, Rajouri, Kathua, Anantnag & Baramulla are being upgraded to Medical Colleges. However, he stressed that there are other District Hospitals which also need to be strengthened in terms of manpower and infrastructure, which could be done by initiating the process of District DNB courses to strengthen the District Hospitals in terms of manpower and infrastructure. This will improve the health services in the districts and will also de-congest the Tertiary care Hospitals at Jammu and Srinagar, he said.
Dr. Jitender Mehta, Programme Manager, NHM, J&K gave a detailed presentation regarding the DNB courses and actionable points.
The participants from National Board of Examination (NBE) briefed about the requirements for starting District DNB courses in the State and assured to extend their cooperation in starting the same in the J&K State.
After detailed discussions, it was decided that CMOs/Medical Superintendents under the close supervision of concerned Director Health Services will start the exercise to fulfill the necessary conditions for timely filling of applications with the National Board of Examination.