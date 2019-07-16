Atal Dulloo inaugurates training prog on HIV testing

July 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Financial Commissioner Health and Medical Education Department, Atal Dulloo, today inaugurated a training programme on HIV testing for the first batch of participants from different Primary Health Centres and Community Health Centres of Srinagar district.

The programme was held at the Division of Epidemiology and Public Health, Barzulla, Srinagar.

Project Director JKSACS, Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad Rather, CMO Srinagar, Epidemiologist Kashmir, Controller Stores, Kashmir were also present on the occasion.

On the occasion, Atal Dulloo laid stress on the need for HIV testing for all the antenatal check-up (ANC) cases registered in the PHCs and CHCs of the State.

The Project Director informed that JKSACS will be catering to all the health facilities so that no ANC case goes untested for HIV.