At Sopore hospital, docs refer expecting mothers at eleventh hour

Kupwara family alleges doctors’ negligence behind infant death, demands probe
Mansoor PeerSrinagar:
Doctors at Sub-District Hospital (SDH) Sopore in north Kashmir are allegedly putting the lives of patients at risk as they refer pregnant ladies to Srinagar at the eleventh hour which has raised eyebrows from people in area.
On Monday morning, Asifa Begum, a pragnant of Kaziabad area in Kupwara district complained of labor at home following which she was referred to the health institution.
The patient reached the facility at 10 am. According to her family, the doctors had conveyed them that the baby was okay and he patients would be operated later.
“We were waiting for the whole day. At 6 pm, a lady doctor came and asked us to refer the patients to Lal Ded (LD) hospital citing the reason that baby had suffered meconium aspiration syndrome (MAS) in the womb, which was untrue,” Begum’s husband, Gowhar Khan told Rising Kashmir at LD.
Khan said that the baby had died already and the doctors at Sopore failed to identify that the infant had died. The 30-year-old expecting for first time gave birth to stillborn on Tuesday at LD after normal delivery.
The episode has left the family in a state of shock and they accused doctors of Sopore hospital behind the death. “I have one question why they did not tell us infant was dead there,” Khan said demanding stern action against the doctors and appealed the hospital authorities to investigate the matter.
He said on Monday to Tuesday, around seven pregnant ladies have been referred to LD from Sopore, all at the eleventh hour. “The doctors there unnecessarily shift patients.”
Fareeda Begum, of Chatloora village in Rafiabad on Monday, developed labor. She was taken to the Sopore hospital at 10 am and was not operated till afternoon.
“We were waiting. Doctors asked us to get ready for the surgery. We were happy and even brought clothes for yet to be born baby,” said Fareeda’s brother-in-law, Abdul Rashid Reshi at LD.
At 3:30 pm, Fareeda wore theater uniform and was taken to operation theater. But to utter their dismay, Reshi said an anesthesiologist told them they wouldn’t operate her. “It is too late and doctors have left the hospital,” Reshi quoted the anesthesiologist as saying.
The family tolerated that also. But in the wee hours on Tuesday, Fareeda developed excessive pain at the facility and at 5 am she was referred to LD hospital in critical condition.
“The doctors at Sopore hospital are playing with the lives of people. They refer the patients at the eleventh hour which is putting patients at risk. They should be punished for this,” said Reshi.
The story does not end here. Zahida of Reban area of Sopore complained of labor at her home on Monday. At 2 pm she was admitted to SDH Sopore and remained there until 7 pm.
“The doctors at the hospital told us that the child had suffered meconium aspiration syndrome which turned out to be untrue later. We were kept waiting there till 10:30 pm and were referred today morning after doctors told us infant had the cord around the neck in womb,” said Zahida’s husband, Bashir Ahmad Bhat. Bhat also said that the doctors are unnecessarily shifting the patients that too at the eleventh hour and when they feel they are helpless.
“The hospital theater closes at 3:30 pm and doctors discourage normal deliveries and prefer c-section,” agitated Bhat said.
He alleged that the Sopore hospital has become a place of nepotism and favouritism accusing doctors of treating blue-eyed patients on priority. However, Block Medical Officer (BMO) Sopore, Dr Mohammad Sami said that the first patient (Asifa Begum) had not revealed her history with the doctors. “We are here for treatment not for the referral. Her haemoglobin was less. She had suffered gastrointestinal bleeding. She needed to be referred to tertiary care hospital,” he said.
The BMO said that if the families can prove their claims, he will take stern action against the erring doctors. He also said that every day at 5 pm they hold meetings and take doctors on board. “We conduct 15 deliveries a day. We are not able to do surgeries during night because we are short of manpower. We need four anesthesiologists but we have only two,” Sami said.
mansoorpeer@risingkashmir.com