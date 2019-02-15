At SMHS, Mirwaiz prays for speedy recovery of injured students

Srinagar:
Chairman Hurriyat Conference (M) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Thursday visited SMHS hospital to inquire about the health of dozens of students who were injured in an explosion inside a school in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday.
Mirwaiz met the injured students and inquired about the treatment being provided to them besides praying for their speedy inquiry. Meanwhile Mirwaiz condemned the thrashing and brutal assault on Kashmiri students studying in a University at Chattisgrah state of India in which four students were injured , stating that Kashmiri students studying in various colleges and universities of Indian states are constantly being targeted and beaten by hate mongers which is highly condemnable. Mirwaiz said that not only students but Kashmiri businessmen and traders stationed in various places in India are also targeted and harassed forcing many to flee. He said no action is ever taken against these anti-Kashmir elements.
Mirwaiz said that the vicious propaganda against Kashmiri’s projected by certain sections of Indian electronic media and the distorted image of Kashmir and the discourse around its dispute has made the lives of Kashmiri staying in various Indian states all the more vulnerable to attacks by goons. Mirwaiz said that it was the utmost responsibility of the heads of various Indian states where Kashmiri students’ businessmen are stationed to ensure their safety and security.
Meanwhile, on the directions of Mirwaiz, a delegation led by Sufi Mushtaq Ahmed visited the Bone and Joints hospital Barzulla to inquire about the students who were injured in the Pulwama explosion. The delegation prayed for the speedy recovery of injured.
Sehrai expresses grief over mysterious explosion in Pulwama School
Srinagar: Chairman, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai on Thursday expressed pain and grief over mysterious explosion in a Pulwama School that caused severe injuries to 28 children.
In s statement issued here, Sehrai condemned the brutal assault on Kashmiri students in Chattisgarh—where they have been beaten to pulp with iron rods by extremist Hindu group resulting injuring to 4 students severely.
“I express my heartfelt sympathy and solidarity with the parents whose children have sustained grievous injuries in the incidents,” he said. “The children and students who are the worst sufferers of conflict and prime victims of violence have been exposed to different kinds of vulnerabilities in conflict-ridden Kashmir,” he said, adding “They have not only suffered direct injuries with bullets, with pellet guns,with tear gas shells but they have been witnessed to all the gory brutalities by Indian forces Kashmir. The children of this lawless land are being arrested and harassed to the level that it has traumatized their psyche.”