At SMHS injured student recount classroom horror

Worried mothers pray for recovery of their children
Mansoor PeerSrinagar:
It was a horrific day for students of Madrasa Falah-e-Millat School Singo Narbal in Kakpora, Pulwama, where a mysterious blast exploded inside a classroom with the survivors unfolding the classroom horror amid grief and shock at SMHS hospital here.
Around 40 students of 10th class were in a jam-packed classroom—when a mysterious blast exploded leaving them shock. “The whole was blood red,” they said.
As the injured students were brought to SMHS hospital it caused panic. At the hospital eight of them were admitted and all of them have low limbs injured and are stable.
Among them is Muneeb Nazir, a student of Harkipora who was sitting in the front row of the classroom when the mysterious substance exploded leaving his left leg injured.
“After Zuhr prayers, I was at home when I heard the sound. We reside one and a half kilometre away from the school. We rushed to the school ground,” Muneeb’s father Nazir Ahmad rather told Rising Kashmir at SMHS.
Two girl students, Bisma and Safoora Farooq, both classmates and friends are also among those admitted in SMHS hospital. Both are battling with leg injuries.
“It was the last class and all of sudden we heard a big bang. I saw smoke everywhere. I understood nothing. We started crying and were unable to understand what happened. I fell unconscious,” said Bisma, daughter of a labourer.
Safooras’s grandfather, Ghulam Mohammad Sheikh said their family was waiting that Safoora will come back after tuition and will have lunch.
“We heard about the blast from the loudspeakers of a nearby mosque. But we're not known that we will land in the hospital,” he said.
Fayaz Ahmad, a school teacher of Madrasa Falah-I-Millat School said he was teaching the students of 9th class in a nearby room and heard the sound.
“I came out saw papers coming out from the windows of 10th classroom and students rushing out. It was the most painful thing seeing students like this,” said the school teacher.
“When I entered the classroom I saw blood. I was shocked. The students were lying benches some crying with injuries some unconscious. I thought they were dead,” said Ahmad.
“It was 2 pm. No one knows whether the device was in the classroom or it was thrown from the window. The students were on benches others wise it would have caused causalities,” he said.
Amid chaos, two mothers accompanying their injured students broke down just outside the SMHS hospital’s trauma theatre praying loudly for their recovery.
Ameena only son, Wasit (resident of Narbal village) is grief-stricken at the emergency ward. She wailed loudly as other women tried to calm her down.
“We were told by locals that it was a gas cylinder. They were children what was their fault. They had left home just to go for education,” said Ameena.
Another inconsolable woman, Saleema whose son Rasik Shabir is among injured said soon after the incident they were informed on loudspeakers to reach school and take students to the hospital.
Medical Superintendent SMHS, Dr Saleem Tak said eight injured students have been admitted at the facility and of them have injuries below limbs. “All of them are stable. We are accessing the may be we might refer few of them to Bone and Joints Hospital for specialized treatment,” he said.
Doctors at Bone and Joints Hospital Barzulla said four injured students have been admitted to the hospital. “Three are boys and one girl. All have fire arm injury in legs. They are stable so far,” said a doctor at the hospital.