At SKIMS, DNB student yet to appear in exams makes ‘illegal entry’ to faculty

Mansoor PeerSRINAGAR:
A Diplomate National Board (DNB) student Srinagar who is yet to appear in the examination for his degree has allegedly made it to the list of faculty members at Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Soura, Rising Kashmir has learnt today.
According to sources, SKIMS authorities have resorted to “favoritism” and “malpractices” as it did not mention the exact number of professor and assistant professor vacancies in the various advertisements issued to the general public.
In the upcoming selection list, in order to favor a candidate, namely Dr Manmohan Singh, rules and regulations have been allegedly shelved.
Singh who is still a student of DNB in surgical gastroenterology at SKIMS is yet to appear before examination of DNB.
Sources told this new spare that he is going to appear in exam after becoming a faculty member as he stands selected and recommend for appointment as assistant professor at serial number 2 in order of merit with 59.3.
“This has been done in association with SKIMS director with the screening committee comprising of many faculty members who have put this candidate into the list of eligible candidates despite being clearly ineligible,” sources said.
The candidate was outrightly helped by the SKIMS admin and he happens to be a blued eyed candidate of the director SKIMS, Dr Omar Javed Shah, who happens to be head of surgical gastroenterology.
Meanwhile, the promotion of faculty members at the premier institute has also raised eyebrows as some aspirants have accused the present administration of dropping them even as the Apical Selection Committee (ASC) of the Institute had cleared their names for promotion last year.
The promotion list has been issued by the present Dr Shah, on June 19, days after an eminent medico and former director SKIMS, Prof M S Khuroo was replaced as a member of the SKIMS Governing Body.
The dropped candidates have criticized the timing of the order as well as the appointment of close associates of the present director.
They alleged Shah was not a part of the SKIMS interview panel which cleared the promotion list of faculty members for various posts in the institution in August last year.
According to aspirants, they had sought details of the interview process under RTI which has been denied by the authorities.
SKIMS director Dr Shah said it was a job of Apical Slection Committee and the selection list has not been yet made public.
“The selection committee will take cognizance whatever is there and I cannot talk on their behalf. I don’t know. Anybody can raise any question. There are apprehensions,” he said.
Meanwhile the candidates, Dr Manmohan Singh said that earlier he was ineligible but now he claimed to be eligible for the post.
“I was ineligible earlier but I moved to the court and now I am eligible for the post and then I was interviewed now my degree is complete,” Singh said.