At least 63 people killed by flash floods in eastern Indonesia

March 17, 2019 | RK Web News

In Indonesia, at least 63 people have been killed and 59 injured by flash floods in eastern Papua province. The floods in Sentani, near the provincial capital of Jayapura, were triggered by torrential rain and subsequent landslides yesterday.



The National disaster agency said, dozens of homes were damaged. It said, the number of casualties and impact of the disaster is to likely increase as search and rescue teams are still trying to reach other affected areas. Over 3,000 people have been forced to flee from their homes and take shelter elsewhere.



Papua shares a border with Papua New Guinea on an island just north of Australia.