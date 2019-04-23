At least 50 feared killed in landslide at Myanmar jade mine: police

April 23, 2019 | PTI/AFP

Dozens are feared dead after a landslide hit northern Myanmar's Kachin state and engulfed jade miners while they were sleeping, local police said Tuesday about the latest accident in a notoriously dangerous industry.



"Fifty-four people are missing in the mud," a duty officer from the Hpakant police station in Kachin told AFP, adding that "there's no way they (the missing) could have survived.