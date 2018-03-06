At least 25 killed as wedding party truck overturns in Gujarat

AgenciesAHMEDABAD
In a shocking road accident, at least 25 people were killed when a truck carrying over 60 people in a marriage procession fell into a drain on Rajkot-Bhavnagar highway in Gujarat.
According to sources, the truck was carrying a marriage party when it met with the accident. The injured have been rushed to a local hospital. Reports said most of those killed were women and children.
The district collector, Harshadkumar Patel, told that "at least 25 persons have lost their lives in the accident".
Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has directed district administration to ensure that injured were taken to hospitals for treatment in nearby hospitals.
“Saddened by the loss of lives due to a road accident near Ranghola. May those who have been injured recover at the earliest. I pray for the departed souls. Om Shanti,” the CM wrote on Twitter.
According to news agencies, initial investigations indicate that the driver lost control causing the truck to swerve off the bridge and fall eight metres onto a dry riverbed, police said.
