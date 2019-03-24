At least 115 killed in ethnic clashes in Mali

March 24, 2019 | RK Web News

In Mali, at least 115 people have been killed in one of the deadliest attack by the fighters of an ethnic militant group at a village of the central province on Saturday.



Local authorities said militants attacked the Fulani village of Ogossagou-Peul.



According to Human Rights Watch, militants from the Dogon group, known as Dan Na Ambassagou, have been blamed for scores of attacks over the past year.



Clashes between Dogon hunters and semi-nomadic Fulani herders usually take place over access to land and water.



The Dogon also accuse Fulanis of ties to terror groups. The Fulanis claim that Mali's military has armed the hunters to attack them.