At Dal Lake, de-weeding, pollution control, removal of encroachments far from reality

Govt claims fall flat as lily pads reappear massively into famed water body
Rabiya BashirSrinagar:
Notwithstanding its tall claims, the government in Jammu and Kashmir has failed to streamline famed Dal Lake Conservation Project as lily pads have started reappearing massively into the water body.
Despite deploying hundreds of skilled labours for the manual de-weeding of the lake, only one square kilometre of Dal Lake has been cleared of lily pads so far.
The Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) had claimed to have cleared the lily pads in a Dal Lake during a special drive which was going on since August last year, but no improvement was visible on the ground.
Later, on the directions of former Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti, the earlier deployed labour strength of 500 was increased to 1,200 to clear the Lake.
“Although the LAWDA had acquired weed harvesters and water masters for the de-weeding purpose, the water masters were “too slow”, said an official.
As per the research of Department of Earth Sciences, Kashmir University, 32% of the lake falls under severe degradation, 48% under medium degradation while as 20% of the lake waters are relatively clean.
The study conducted by Prof Shakil Ahmad Romshoo, head of the Earth Sciences Department, who is also part of Scientific Advisory Committee (SAC) on the Dal conservation, shows that lake has shrunk from “31 to 24 square km from 1859 to 2014”.
Ajaz Rasool, a hydraulic expert, said that it requires a scientific approach necessitating vegetation mapping.
He said the mapping should determine the weed budget to afford the oxygen to the lake waters from photosynthesis.
“De-weeding the lake one time, doesn't mean it has been fully cleaned and restored,” he said.
Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir High Court had observed that despite many directions, nothing tangible has been achieved with regard to doing away with the ills plaguing Dal Lake.
“De-weeding, pollution control and removal of encroachments are far from satisfactory,” the Court observed.
Even, the Governor has expressed dissatisfaction over the present situation of Dal Lake.
He has, recently, held two meetings to discuss the issues of Dal Lake. In fact, he had approved the proposal which had been pending before the erstwhile coalition government for purchasing and hiring de-weeding, dredging and other necessary types of equipment for the Dal Lake.
On the Directions of Governor, 700-800 persons have been engaged by LAWDA since July, 21.
However, an official in the Housing and Urban Development said the department has issued orders for floating of global tenders for procurement and hiring of 60 machines and boats by Jammu and Kashmir Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) by March 2019.
Financial Commissioner briefs Governor on Dal Lake Project
Meanwhile K.B. Agarwal, Financial Commissioner Housing and Urban Development Department, who is responsible for the conservation of Lakes and water bodies in the State briefed Governor N.N. Vohra this evening about the action taken to implement the decisions taken by Governor on 31st July. He also informed Governor about the outcome of his participation in a meeting taken by the Government of India to provide support to the State Government’s initiatives to achieve speedy results to restore the Dal to its erstwhile glory.
Agarwal informed that Governor shall be visiting the Dal this Sunday to assess the pace of the ongoing work.