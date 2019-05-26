About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
May 26, 2019 | Anil Bhatt

At 46% BJP gets highest ever vote share in JK, leads in 27 assembly segments

The BJP, which bagged three Lok Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir, has got its highest ever vote share of 46.4 per cent in the state, more than that of Congress, NC and PDP put together, as per EC data.
The National Conference (NC), which swept the polls in the Kashmir region and bagged three seats, got just 7.89 per cent vote share.
As per official data released by the Election Commission of India, the BJP has taken 46.4 per cent vote share by securing 16,48,041 votes out of total 3,479,155 votes polled in multi-phased elections in six Lok Sabha seats in the state.
It is the highest ever vote share of the BJP in the state till now, officials said.
The BJP, which won Jammu, Udhampur and Ladakh seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, took lead in 27 assembly segments in these three constituencies of the Jammu and Ladakh region, the data said.
There was increase of 12 per cent in the vote share of the BJP from 2014 Lok Sabha elections in which the saffron party polled 34.40 per cent votes, the data said. The BJP had bagged three seats of Jammu, Udhampur and Ladakh in 2014 polls.
In the 2014 Assembly elections, the BJP got 23 per cent vote share, the data said.
In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP got only 18.61 per cent vote share.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh won by 3.57 lakh votes defeating Congress' Vikramaditya Singh, the son of Jammu and Kashmir's last prince Karan Singh. Jitendra Singh polled 7,24,311 or 61.38 per cent votes.
According to poll officials, it is the highest margin of victory for any successful candidate in Jammu and Kashmir till now.
BJP's Jugal Kishore defeated Raman Bhalla of the Congress by 3,02,875 votes in the Jammu seat. Kishore polled 8,58,066 votes (58.02 per cent). The party's J T Namgyal won the Ladakh seat. He polled 42,914 votes (33.94 per cent)
The Congress, which contested five seats in Jammu and Kashmir and lost all, polled 1,011,527 votes taking 28.5 per cent share of total votes polled, statistics said.
The Congress has increased its vote share by 5 per cent but failed to covert it into seats.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress got 22.90 per cent vote share but failed to get any seat. In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress bagged two seats with 19.11 per cent vote share.
The NC polled 2,80,356 votes (7.89 per cent vote share) out of the total votes polled, it said. The party won in three seats of Srinagar, Anantnag and Baramulla.
For the NC, Farooq Abdullah won Srinagar seat and got 1,06,750 votes out of a total electorate of 12,94,560.
In North Kashmir's Baramulla constituency, NC candidate Mohammad Akbar Lone, who won the seat, polled 1,33,426 votes. NC candidate Hasnain Masoodi, who won Anantnag seat, polled 40,180 votes.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the NC got 11.10 per cent vote share but failed to get any seat. In 2009, the NC got 19.11 per cent vote share, bagging two seats.
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) vote share dipped from 20.50 per cent in 2014, when it bagged three seats, to just 2.4 per cent (84,054 votes). It lost all three seats.
In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, the PDP got 20.05 per cent polls and also bagged one seat.
Others took 12.2 per cent vote share (4,33,438 votes).
As per data, BJP took lead in 27 assembly segments in Jammu, Udhampur and Ladakh Lok Sabha seat, while they had won 24 seats in 2014 assembly polls.
In Jammu Lok Sabha seat, which has 20 assembly segments, the BJP took lead on 15 assembly segments followed by the Congress on five segments.
In Udhampur, BJP registered lead on 9 assembly segments out of total 16 segments, while the Congress scored lead on 7.
In the Ladakh Lok Sabha seat, the BJP registered lead on 3 out of 4 assembly constituencies.

 

 

Latest News

Traffic resumes on Jammu-Srinagar highway

Traffic resumes on Jammu-Srinagar highway

May 25 | RK Online Desk
2G Internet service restored in Budgam, Baramulla, Ganderbal

2G Internet service restored in Budgam, Baramulla, Ganderbal

May 25 | Rk Online Desk
Man dies in Awantipora road accident

Man dies in Awantipora road accident

May 25 | RK Online Desk
3 officials suspended in Bandipora, disciplinary action against 4 doct ...

3 officials suspended in Bandipora, disciplinary action against 4 doct ...

May 25 | Rising Kashmir News
Sumbal minor

Sumbal minor's rape: Police files charge sheet against accused before ...

May 25 | M.T Rasool
Nearly 80% candidates lost security deposit in LS polls in JK

Nearly 80% candidates lost security deposit in LS polls in JK

May 25 | PTI
SKUAST-K entrance exam as per schedule tomorrow

SKUAST-K entrance exam as per schedule tomorrow

May 25 | RK Online Desk
Army man shoots self dead in Pattan

Army man shoots self dead in Pattan

May 25 | Rk Online Desk
Social forestry employee found dead in Poonch

Social forestry employee found dead in Poonch

May 25 | RK Online Desk
At least 29 inmates killed in clashes at Venezuela jail

At least 29 inmates killed in clashes at Venezuela jail

May 25 | PTI/AFP
Mobile internet remains suspended in Kashmir

Mobile internet remains suspended in Kashmir

May 25 | Agencies
Mehbooba concerned over thrashing of three by cow vigilantes in MP

Mehbooba concerned over thrashing of three by cow vigilantes in MP

May 25 | Rising Kashmir News
Several hurt in package bomb blast in France

Several hurt in package bomb blast in France

May 25 | PTI/AFP
Massive landslide blocks Srinagar-Jammu highway

Massive landslide blocks Srinagar-Jammu highway

May 25 | Press Trust of India
Train service remains suspended in Kashmir

Train service remains suspended in Kashmir

May 25 | Agencies
Spontaneous shutdown affects life in Kashmir

Spontaneous shutdown affects life in Kashmir

May 25 | Rising Kashmir News
20 students killed in Surat coaching centre blaze

20 students killed in Surat coaching centre blaze

May 25 | Agencies
Jammu DIG suspends

Jammu DIG suspends 'absent' SHO during surprise inspection

May 25 | Agencies
Schools, colleges remain closed as tense situation prevails in Kashmir

Schools, colleges remain closed as tense situation prevails in Kashmir

May 25 | Rising Kashmir News
Dignified return of KPs, restoration of peace is priority: Farooq

Dignified return of KPs, restoration of peace is priority: Farooq

May 25 | Agencies
Three killed in Reasi road accident

Three killed in Reasi road accident

May 25 | Agencies
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
May 26, 2019 | Anil Bhatt

At 46% BJP gets highest ever vote share in JK, leads in 27 assembly segments

              

The BJP, which bagged three Lok Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir, has got its highest ever vote share of 46.4 per cent in the state, more than that of Congress, NC and PDP put together, as per EC data.
The National Conference (NC), which swept the polls in the Kashmir region and bagged three seats, got just 7.89 per cent vote share.
As per official data released by the Election Commission of India, the BJP has taken 46.4 per cent vote share by securing 16,48,041 votes out of total 3,479,155 votes polled in multi-phased elections in six Lok Sabha seats in the state.
It is the highest ever vote share of the BJP in the state till now, officials said.
The BJP, which won Jammu, Udhampur and Ladakh seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, took lead in 27 assembly segments in these three constituencies of the Jammu and Ladakh region, the data said.
There was increase of 12 per cent in the vote share of the BJP from 2014 Lok Sabha elections in which the saffron party polled 34.40 per cent votes, the data said. The BJP had bagged three seats of Jammu, Udhampur and Ladakh in 2014 polls.
In the 2014 Assembly elections, the BJP got 23 per cent vote share, the data said.
In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP got only 18.61 per cent vote share.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh won by 3.57 lakh votes defeating Congress' Vikramaditya Singh, the son of Jammu and Kashmir's last prince Karan Singh. Jitendra Singh polled 7,24,311 or 61.38 per cent votes.
According to poll officials, it is the highest margin of victory for any successful candidate in Jammu and Kashmir till now.
BJP's Jugal Kishore defeated Raman Bhalla of the Congress by 3,02,875 votes in the Jammu seat. Kishore polled 8,58,066 votes (58.02 per cent). The party's J T Namgyal won the Ladakh seat. He polled 42,914 votes (33.94 per cent)
The Congress, which contested five seats in Jammu and Kashmir and lost all, polled 1,011,527 votes taking 28.5 per cent share of total votes polled, statistics said.
The Congress has increased its vote share by 5 per cent but failed to covert it into seats.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress got 22.90 per cent vote share but failed to get any seat. In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress bagged two seats with 19.11 per cent vote share.
The NC polled 2,80,356 votes (7.89 per cent vote share) out of the total votes polled, it said. The party won in three seats of Srinagar, Anantnag and Baramulla.
For the NC, Farooq Abdullah won Srinagar seat and got 1,06,750 votes out of a total electorate of 12,94,560.
In North Kashmir's Baramulla constituency, NC candidate Mohammad Akbar Lone, who won the seat, polled 1,33,426 votes. NC candidate Hasnain Masoodi, who won Anantnag seat, polled 40,180 votes.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the NC got 11.10 per cent vote share but failed to get any seat. In 2009, the NC got 19.11 per cent vote share, bagging two seats.
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) vote share dipped from 20.50 per cent in 2014, when it bagged three seats, to just 2.4 per cent (84,054 votes). It lost all three seats.
In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, the PDP got 20.05 per cent polls and also bagged one seat.
Others took 12.2 per cent vote share (4,33,438 votes).
As per data, BJP took lead in 27 assembly segments in Jammu, Udhampur and Ladakh Lok Sabha seat, while they had won 24 seats in 2014 assembly polls.
In Jammu Lok Sabha seat, which has 20 assembly segments, the BJP took lead on 15 assembly segments followed by the Congress on five segments.
In Udhampur, BJP registered lead on 9 assembly segments out of total 16 segments, while the Congress scored lead on 7.
In the Ladakh Lok Sabha seat, the BJP registered lead on 3 out of 4 assembly constituencies.

 

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;