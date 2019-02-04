Assures to continue political, moral, diplomatic support to Kashmiris

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 03:
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah MahmoodQureshi Saturday evening called HurriyatConfernece(G) Chairman Syed Ali Geelaniover phone and assured him that Islamabad would continue political, moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiris.
The conversation comes four days after Qureshi spoke to HuriyatConference (M) Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.
Qureshi called Geelaniover phone Saturday evening at 8:35 pmand discussed the current volatile situation in Jammu Kashmir.
During the telephonic conversation, Geelani asked Pakistan to take cognisance of the deteriorating human values and prevailing bloodshed in the State and urged them to activate its embassies all over the world and appraise the international community about this issue and about the plight of people facing atrocities at the hands of government forces.
Geelaniexpressed hope that the Imran Khan-led government in Pakistan would leave no stone unturned to safeguard the basic and fundamental rights of the “oppressed and suppressed people” of Jammu Kashmir.
The Hurriyat (G) chairman also expressed hope that if Pakistan makes sincere efforts to highlight Kashmir issue at the international level, the world leadership would play a positive role regarding the settlement of this long-pending issue in accordance with the wishes and aspirations of the people of Jammu Kashmir.
Geelani told the Pakistan Foreign Minister that the “repressive measures” adopted by the Government of India in Kashmirhad compelled people of Kashmir to resist through peaceful means.
“The authorities in Jammu Kashmir have crossed all limits of artrocities, people and leadership are caged and voices strangulated. Hence it is the duty of Pakistan to represent our aspirations at all world forums and in every corner,” he told Qureshi.
The Hurriyat (G) chairman appealed people of Pakistan to maintain peace and work for the prosperity of the nation and serve and respect minorities in their country.
Geelani also stressed for a cordial relation between Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran and said that best relation between these countries would lead the region to an overall stability, peace, development, and progress.
In his response, Pakistan Foreign Minister assured Geelani that Pakistan would raise strong voice to highlight “Indian aggression and brutalities” being perpetrated against the people of Jammu Kashmir.
“Pakistan will continue to extend its political, moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiries for their right to self-determination in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions,” Qureshi said.
After Qureshi’s call to Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, India had summoned Pakistan High Commissioner SohailMahmood to raise objections.
“India made it clear that Jammu Kashmir is an integral part of India and Pakistan has no business to interfere in the internal affairs of India,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release issued after the meeting.
According to the statement, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale had told the envoy that the phone call to Mirwaiz was “deplorable” and “violated all norms for the conduct of international relations even by Pakistan’s own standards”.
In conversation with the Mirwaiz, Qureshi had expressed displeasure at India’s “negative and cold” response to the Pakistan’s overtures for a peace dialogue that includes the resolution of Kashmir issue.