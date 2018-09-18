Assistant Sub Inspector, convicted for corruption

Rising Kashmir News
The Court of Special Judge Anti-Corruption Kashmir Srinagar presided by RN Wattal convicted accused Abdul Majid Wani ASI of JK Police Department, in Case FIR NO. 31/2006 of Police Station VOK for demanding and accepting Rs 1000 from the complainant as illegal gratification for implementation of Court order passed by Munsif (1st class Magistrate) Magam relating to land dispute between the complainant and rival party. The case was investigated by Shri Irshad Ahmad Wani the then inspector P/S VOK.
After the conclusion of the investigation the Court sentenced accused namely Abdul Majid Wani the then ASI posted in Police Station Magam Budgam to undergo one year imprisonment with fine of Rs 10,000 for the commission of offence under section 5(1) (d) r/w 5(2) J&K P.C Act, and six months imprisonment with fine of Rs 2000 for commission of offence under Section 161 RPC and sentences awarded to accused shall run concurrently. The state was represented by Ghhulam Jeelani CPO VOK
The accused was taken into custody and was sent to Central Jail Srinagar to undergo the sentence awarded.