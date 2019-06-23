Assessment of crops loss due to hailstorm started: Div Com

June 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Acting on directions of Governor, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan Saturday said the assessment of lost of crop due to recent hailstorm in Pulwama, Shopian, Ganderbal and other areas of the valley has been started and will be completed shortly.

Khan assured the farmers that compensation in their favour will be granted after loss assessment exercise is completed.

He said teams are on the ground to help the affected farmers and the government will take measures to mitigate their problems to minimize their loss.